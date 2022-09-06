Akroma Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $122.00 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $29,160.11 and approximately $122.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

