Alchemist Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.29 Million (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Alchemist has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Alchemist coin can now be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00014485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemist has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $179,637.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,934.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00135103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00036782 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022072 BTC.

Alchemist Profile

Alchemist is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.