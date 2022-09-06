Alchemist Tops One Day Trading Volume of $218,955.00 (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Alchemist has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $218,955.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemist has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemist coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00014064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,713.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005342 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00135468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035441 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Alchemist Coin Profile

Alchemist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

