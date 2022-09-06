Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alfa Financial Software Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LON:ALFA opened at GBX 171.58 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.90. The company has a market cap of £511.81 million and a PE ratio of 2,858.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. Alfa Financial Software has a 12-month low of GBX 132.50 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 221 ($2.67).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Friday.

In other Alfa Financial Software news, insider Chris Sullivan purchased 66,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £99,498 ($120,224.75).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

