Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.97 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $74.69 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001509 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00097755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00021373 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00260542 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00018067 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,321,535,860 coins and its circulating supply is 6,899,255,503 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.