Alien Worlds One Day Volume Reaches $10.17 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $65.19 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alien Worlds alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030802 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00040648 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00081895 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds (TLM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds. The official website for Alien Worlds is alienworlds.io.

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alien Worlds is a game where users can earn Trilium (TLM) for mining and have a chance to mine an NFT game card each time they mine. This DeFi Metaverse is a blockchain-based game and free to play for anyone. After getting a WAX Cloud Wallet login, and logging in at play.alienworlds.io explorers will receive a tool to begin mining. With the simple mining activity, one receives Trilium (TLM), a blockchain token. Trilium can be used to stake to one or more of six planets and register as a candidate to become a planetary councilor and potentially rule the planet. NFT game cards are used in new and creative ways over time, including “shining” to upgrade the cards and battling in the Thunderdome.Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alien Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alien Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.