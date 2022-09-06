Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

ATD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.33.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$59.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.77 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$45.23 and a 1 year high of C$60.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.70.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

