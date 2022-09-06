All Sports Coin (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

All Sports Coin (SOC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. All Sports Coin has a total market cap of $12.21 million and $101,487.00 worth of All Sports Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00029549 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00041878 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00082817 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000169 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports Coin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. The official message board for All Sports Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable. All Sports Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports Coin is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes.With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world.To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created.SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform.Telegram | MediumWhitepaper”

