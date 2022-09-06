All Sports (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0061

All Sports (SOC) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $4.68 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, All Sports has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,790.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00136089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00035314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023417 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.