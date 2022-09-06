Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Alleghany worth $30,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $96,879,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $30,251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 29.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 1,758.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Y stock opened at $840.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $837.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $807.37. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $17.39 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

