Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.78.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.64 per share, with a total value of C$235,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$922,240.60.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
