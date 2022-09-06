Alpha Coin (ALPHA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,704.00

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $56.12 million and approximately $16,704.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,956.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.34 or 0.00597909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00263606 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005313 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00018472 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

ALPHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

