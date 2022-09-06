Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $276,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

