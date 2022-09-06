Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -55.97% -268.17% -29.30% Pulmonx -103.77% -28.60% -23.39%

Volatility and Risk

Alphatec has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

62.3% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alphatec and Pulmonx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $243.21 million 3.15 -$144.33 million ($1.62) -4.51 Pulmonx $48.42 million 13.98 -$48.66 million ($1.46) -12.44

Pulmonx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alphatec and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pulmonx 0 4 2 0 2.33

Alphatec presently has a consensus target price of $15.08, suggesting a potential upside of 106.34%. Pulmonx has a consensus target price of $24.43, suggesting a potential upside of 34.52%. Given Alphatec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Summary

Alphatec beats Pulmonx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement. It also provides Invictus Modular Fixation Systems designed to increase adaptability with the power of screw modularity; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; Arsenal spinal fixation system, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation platform to fix a range of degenerative to deformity pathologies and surgical procedures; Aspida Anterior Lumbar Plating System, a fixation system for anterior lumbar interbody fusion; AMP Anti-Migration Plate; OCT Spinal Fixation System; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and Insignia Anterior Cervical Plate System. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti, Transcend Lateral, and Battalion Posterior Interbody Implants; and biologics consisting of Cervical Structural Allograft Spacers, 3D ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix, Alphagraft Demineralized and Cellular Bone Matrix, and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, as well as EOS imaging products. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.