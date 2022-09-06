Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 1.0 %
Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.40. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
