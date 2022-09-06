Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

AAMC opened at $19.90 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Articles

