AMATEN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (AMA)

AMATEN (AMA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, AMATEN has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $101,459.36 and $12.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMATEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,790.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00136089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00035314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023417 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial.

AMATEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMATEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMATEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMATEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMATEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.