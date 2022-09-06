Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Shares of AMZN opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

