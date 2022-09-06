Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

