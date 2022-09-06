América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,262 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 61.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth about $2,043,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE AMX opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.