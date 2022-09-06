América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 293,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 65,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.