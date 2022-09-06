American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

American Assets Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 168.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AAT opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $40.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $597,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,717,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,651,247.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $597,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,717,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,651,247.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $299,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,179,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,260,158.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 162,071 shares of company stock worth $4,779,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 115.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1,329.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AAT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.