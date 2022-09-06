American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %

AXL stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.