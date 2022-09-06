American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 18,947 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

