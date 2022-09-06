American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 467.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 121,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fluor worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FLR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Fluor stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

