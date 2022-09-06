American Century Companies Inc. Buys 302,086 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,709 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,086 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 320.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,733,000 after buying an additional 62,733 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $68,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 76,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 92.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 158,588 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

BBD stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

