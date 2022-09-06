American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.29% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average is $89.97. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.38%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $35,756.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

