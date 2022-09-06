American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.27% of USANA Health Sciences worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,919 shares of company stock worth $556,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.74.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

