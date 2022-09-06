American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of OneMain worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Compass Point reduced their target price on OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

OneMain Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMF opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

