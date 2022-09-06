American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 484,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Equinox Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 757,392 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 347,000 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.07.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
