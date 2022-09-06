American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,215 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.49% of Perdoceo Education worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 313.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $762.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

