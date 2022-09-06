American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.4 %

AEO opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $185,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $309,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AEO. Bank of America cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

