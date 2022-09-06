American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $2.65 on Thursday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.