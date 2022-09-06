AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Decreased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $188,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,899,000 after buying an additional 459,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,060.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after buying an additional 277,159 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

NYSE ABC opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

