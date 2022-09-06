AMO Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $22.55 million and $155,722.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00135561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00035258 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023122 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

