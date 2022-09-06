Amon Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Amon coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $129,731.19 and approximately $3.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,763.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00134413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.