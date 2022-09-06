Ampleforth Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $836,544.00 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00004896 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $45.86 million and $836,544.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00134683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036238 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022272 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 47,524,721 coins and its circulating supply is 47,409,182 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.