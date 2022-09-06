Analysts Issue Forecasts for Five Below, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Five Below Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $129.82 on Monday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day moving average of $143.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

