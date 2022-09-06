Analysts Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) PT at $49.25

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Down 4.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,999 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $191.15.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

