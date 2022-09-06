Analysts Set Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) PT at $19.76

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.76.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($19.13) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($18.88) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ARZGY stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

