Analysts Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Target Price at $80.43

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its stake in Best Buy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $207,915,000 after acquiring an additional 424,638 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,464 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,041,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.