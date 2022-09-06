Analysts Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $32.23

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.23.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy
In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,425,366. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloom Energy (BE)
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.