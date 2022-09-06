Analysts Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target at $473.71

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $473.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Cowen upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of EPAM opened at $412.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.18.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 93,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $897,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $9,412,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

