Analysts Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) PT at C$14.29

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,816,400. Insiders purchased 35,745 shares of company stock worth $338,933 over the last quarter.

Shares of FR opened at C$9.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 3,206.67. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$8.12 and a one year high of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.48.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$203.51 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 826.67%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

