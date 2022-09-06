Analysts Set Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) PT at $9.00

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HGEN. HC Wainwright cut Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humanigen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humanigen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Trading Up 3.0 %

About Humanigen

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -1.08.

(Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

