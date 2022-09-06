Analysts Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) PT at $175.75

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.75.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

