Analysts Set Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) PT at $274.20

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.20.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MURGY shares. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of MURGY stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.
