Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Target Price at $2,802.00

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,620.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSMMY. HSBC downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $81.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

Persimmon Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.7061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 17.25%.

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.