Analysts Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Target Price at $5.80

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.
Several brokerages recently commented on PRQR. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $82,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,244,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 478,787 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 68.0% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 599,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 242,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $907,000. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.34% and a negative net margin of 1,859.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
