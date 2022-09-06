Analysts Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Target Price at 14.40

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 14.40.

RKLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately 9,429,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKLB opened at 5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of 3.53 and a 1 year high of 21.34.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

